The D23 Expo is officially underway, and while the first burst of news was chock-full of theme park updates, that’s not all that’s coming out of Disney’s big convention. Don’t forget that Disney+ is coming this fall, and the House of Mouse is making a big push for some of the original shows and (not so original) movies coming to the streaming service. All over The D23 Expo are official new D23 Disney+ posters for The Mandalorian, the remake of Lady and the Tramp, High School Musical: The Musical, and more.

The Mandalorian

This new poster basically takes the title treatment and removes the letters that previously framed the title character. In fact, you can still see that title on the top of the poster, creating a near mirror image of what’s on the rest of the poster. But instead of seeing the bounty hunter merely walking across a bare desert with the sun, this time The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razorcrest, has been added to the background as well. So that’s cool.

Lady and the Tramp

Our first look at the Lady and the Tramp remake recently debuted what looked like another strange walk down the same territory that The Lion King just covered. With photorealistic animals, it’s hard to distinguish between real dogs and animated ones used to bring this Disney classic to life in a new way. And here, we see the most famous scene from Lady and the Tramp recreated, though the eyes make this scene feel a little odd.

High School Musical: The Musical

High School Musical is also making a comeback on Disney+, but this isn’t a sequel, and it’s not exactly a reboot either. Instead, this mockumentary series focuses on a group of high school kids who are putting on their own stage production of High School Musical. We’re not sure if this will have the comedic style of a Disney Channel show, or if it will feel more like an authentic comedy series instead, but based on this art, we’re betting on the former.

Noelle

Christmas comes early this fall when the Disney+ original movie Noelle arrives. Man, this poster looks like a fake movie that you might see in a movie following a fictional version of Anna Kendrick or Bill Hader making questionable career choices. But as someone who’s a sucker for the occasional Christmas comedy, there’s a chance this could turn out all right, even if the odds are stacked against it. The movie (as we heard) follows Kendrick as the daughter of Santa Claus, who must venture into the real world when her brother Nick, who is supposed to take over the big guy’s job, goes missing.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum gets his own show, and it sounds right up his alley. The documentary series follows the actor as he gives the full behind-the-scenes story of everyday items like speakers or ice cream. We cannot wait to see the world through Jeff Goldblum’s bespectacled eyes.

All of these movies and shows will be available as soon as Disney+ launches on November 12, 2019.