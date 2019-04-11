Disney+ is arriving this year and it already looks like a major competitor in the streaming market. In addition to a line-up of promising new television shows, the service will premiere a number of original Disney movies – some of which sound like they could have been full-fledged theatrical releases just a few years ago.

Adaptations of popular YA novels, live-action remakes of animated classics, reboots of beloved franchises…here are all of the Disney+ movies we know about so far.

Remakes and Sequels

3 Men and a Baby: A remake of the 1987 comedy directed by Leonard Nimoy about three bachelor roommates who take care of a baby who is abandoned at their apartment. Release date unknown.

Father of the Bride: A remake of the 1991 Steve Martin comedy, itself a remake of the 1950 Spencer Tracy comedy, about a father dealing with his daughter getting married and the extravagant wedding he has to organize and pay for. No talent has been announced yet. Release date unknown.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: A remake of the well-liked 1989 film (which saw two less-liked sequels and a bad television spin-off) about a scientist whose latest experiment accidentally shrinks his children. Cue a grand adventure in the wild jungles of the, well, yard. No talent has been announced yet. Release date unknown.

The Parent Trap: A remake of the 1998 comedy of the same name, which was a remake of a the 1961 comedy of the same name, this is the classic story of two separated twins who reunite and swap places as part of a scheme to reunite their parents. No talent has been announced. Release date unknown.

The Phineas and Ferb Movie: The beloved cartoon series gets a feature-length follow-up, which “centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.” Available in year one.

Sister Act 3: The third entry in the series about a wisecracking singer who finds herself undercover as a nun to avoid a dangerous criminal. Insecure co-executive producer Regina Hicks and Star showrunner Karin Gist have been hired to write the screenplay, but original star Whoopi Goldberg appears to be not involved in any capacity. That suggests that this could be a full-on remake and not a sequel. Release date unknown.

Remakes of Animated Movies

Lady and the Tramp: A live-action remake of the animated Disney classic about an upper class dog and a street mutt who fall in love. Charlie Bean will direct from a screenplay written by Andrew Bujalski. The human cast includes Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, and Yvette Nicole Brown. The voice actors bringing the dogs to life include Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong, Sam Elliott, and Janelle Monae. Available at launch.

Peter Pan: David Lowery, who directed the wonderful live-action remake of Pete’s Dragon, is behind the live-action update of the classic tale. Reese Witherspoon is rumored to be playing Tinker Bell, but other details are still under wraps. Release date unknown.

The Sword in the Stone: The 1963 animated tale of a young King Arthur gets a live-action take from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. With Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman behind the script, expect a somewhat more action-packed take on the material. Release date unknown.

Adaptations

29 Dates: Melissa De La Cruz’s novel about a Korean exchange student struggling in high school while her parents arrange various suitors for her was acquired by Disney prior to publication. Release date unknown.

Don Quixote: An adaptation of the classic novel about an old man who is convinced he is a knight, notable for being infamously difficult to adapt to the screen. The Hunger Games and Overlord writer Billy Ray is tackling the screenplay. Release date unknown.

Flora and Ulysses: The adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s novel follows a comic book-obsessed girl who teams up with a super-powered squirrel. Lena Khan directs. Release date unknown.

The Grimm Legacy: David Gleeson is writing this adaptation of the young adult novel of the same name that is about “a group of teens who work at an old-style lending library that lends magical items to people from the Grimm collection.” Release date unknown.

The Paper Magician: An adaptation of the fantasy novel by Charlie N. Holmberg, this is the story of a young student at a magical academy who must learn the art of enchanting paper while facing off against the villain who killed her teacher. Ashleigh Powell wrote the screenplay. Release date unknown.

Stargirl: An adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel of the same name about “a homeschooled teen who enrolls in an Arizona high school, altering the ecosystem of the student body with her nonconformity.” Julia Hart directs from a script by Kristin Hahn, with a cast that includes Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, and Giancarlo Esposito. Available in year one.

Timmy Failure: Based on the book series of the same name, this film follows “an 11-year-old boy who believes he is the best detective in town and runs the agency Total Failure Inc. with his partner, a 1,200-pound, imaginary polar bear, and his sidekick Rollo Tookus.” Despite the family friendly friendly subject matter, this is the next film from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, who also co-wrote the script with Stephan Pastis. Available in year one.

Originals

Magic Camp: Mark Waters directs this comedy about a washed-up magician who returns to the magic camp of his youth to rekindle his career and finds inspiration in the kids he works with. Adam DeVine, Jeffrey Tambor, and Gillian Jacobs star. Release date unknown.

Noelle: Anna Kendrick stars as the daughter of Santa Claus, who must venture into the real world when her brother Nick, who is supposed to take over the big guy’s job, goes missing. The cast also includes Shirley MacLaine, Bill Hader, and Billy Eichner, with Miss Congeniality‘s Marc Lawrence writing and directing. Available in year one.

Togo: An adventure film about “two key figures in the 1925 serum run to Nome, also known as the Great Race of Mercy, in which dog-sled teams relayed to transport diphtheria antitoxin serum through harsh conditions over nearly 700 miles to save the Alaskan town of Nome from an epidemic.” The human cast includes Willem Dafoe, while Ericson Core directs. Available in year one.