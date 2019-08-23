In the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer, there’s a brief flash of a skiff chase that revealed what appeared to be Stormtroopers flying through the air in pursuit of Poe, Finn, and C-3PO. Now we know a bit more about them: they’re called First Order Jet Troopers, Stormtroopers who have been outfitted with jet packs. Take a closer look at some new photos of the Jet Trooper costume from the D23 Expo show floor.



Remember this moment from the movie’s first teaser?

That fast-moving blur is a Jet Trooper, one of the new Stormtroopers we’ll see in The Rise of Skywalker. /Film’s Peter Sciretta is currently on the ground at this year’s D23, and he sent over these photos providing a closer look at the new trooper’s costume:

It’s worth noting that this won’t be the first time Stormtroopers have taken to the air in the Star Wars universe: Clones with jet packs participated in the Clone Wars, and also appeared in the canonical Star Wars Battlefront II video game. But those were referred to as Clone Jump Troopers (see a photo here), so this is new nomenclature for the First Order.

To see a pair of the new Jet Troopers in action, revisit The Rise of Skywalker trailer below. They pop up around the 1:28 mark:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019.