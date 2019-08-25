Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge has been open at Disneyland for nearly two months now, and the Star Wars expansion at Disney World opens in just a few days. But that’s just the beginning of the Disney theme park efforts to whisk you off to a galaxy far, far away.

Coming soon to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Galactic Starcruiser hotel, allowing guests of Disney resorts the experience of staying in their very own Star Wars hotel room aboard a ship called the Halcyon, part of the Chandrila Star Line. Before the weekend, we got a look at the model depicting the ship that fans will be “aboard” for their Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge hotel experience, and now we have even more details on the continued expansion at Disney theme parks. Find out what we learned below.

The Galactic Starcruiser hotel is set up to be a totally immersive experience that’s connected directly to Galaxy’s Edge, meaning guests can travel from the ship-themed hotel right into the park without feeling like they’ve left the world of Star Wars – taking you on a “journey through space [which] will begin as you board a star ship and depart with your fellow guests.”

Guests will be able to book a two-night itinerary aboard the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser where guests will arrive and depart the ship just as they would if it were a Disney Cruise Line. Guests will see the ship leave the real world behind, launch into Hyperspace and head to your luxury starcruiser.

On the ship called the Halcyon, “you will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more.” There will be alien crew members, as well as old and new characters from the Star Wars universe that you’ll get to encounter, such as Rey and Chewbacca. But the First Order will be around too, so keep an eye out for Kylo Ren and some Stormtroopers, who may just want to ruin your vacation.

While on your journey in this starcruiser, you’ll also have the opportunity to live out an authentic Star Wars story, just like you do on Batuu in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Parks says, “Throughout the journey, you will be invited to delve deeper into your personal adventure by participating in onboard activities, interacting with characters, crew, other passengers you meet, and becoming part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga.”

The immersive part of the Galactic Starcruiser was shown off with some exciting concept art revealed by Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering.

On board the Halcyon, you’ll find yourself wielding a lightsaber while facing off against a training remote, which just might end up revealing a connection you have with the Force. There’s also the bridge of the ship, which will let you control some of the ship’s systems for navigation and defense, all while a battle rages on outside the windows in space. There’s nothing that says luxury like relaxing during a time of war!

In fact, every single window in the Halcyon, which includes those in your own cabins, will have a view of space that will change as the ship makes its journey from place to place. Apparently there are even “hidden spaces deep in the mechanics of the ship – perfect for uncovering secrets … or holding secret meetings.” They may also be good for hiding from parents when it’s time to go.

Much like some of the elements on Batuu in Galaxy’s Edge, the choices you make aboard this Galactic Starcruiser will determine how your Star Wars story progresses in the rest of the park, and it will involve the crew, characters and even other passengers.