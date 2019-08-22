Update: We have added some additional photos to the article. Enjoy.

We’ve been waiting for more details about the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge hotel for months, and the curtain was pulled back tonight during the D23 Expo. Bob Chapek, Disney’s head of parks, introduced attendees to the Halcyon, the name of the Star Wars galactic star cruiser that will serve as a lodging place for paying visitors at the Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando. Check out some new photos below.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Hotel – The Halcyon

There’s a full shot of the Halcyon model on display at the 2019 D23 fan convention, complete with the hotel’s new fictional brand name.

Much like the real-life Titanic was operated by the White Star Line, the Halcyon is a part of the Chandrila Star Line. I’d never heard of Chandrila until now, but in the Star Wars canon, Chandrila is a planet that was the birthplace of both Ben Solo (aka Kylo Ren) and the home world of Mon Mothma.

According to Wookieepedia, “Following the Battle of Endor in 4 ABY, Chandrila became the capital of the New Republic and the seat of the newly formed Galactic Senate as a tribute to the Republic of old.” It was first appeared in Aftermath, a canonical Star Wars novel written in 2015, but has been mentioned or featured in several other SW properties since then.

This Star Wars theme park hotel was initially rumored back in 2017, and announced at that year’s D23 convention. It’s set up to be a totally immersive experience that’s connected directly to Galaxy’s Edge, meaning guests can travel from the ship-themed hotel right into the park without feeling like they’ve left the world of Star Wars – taking you on a “journey through space [which] will begin as you board a star ship and depart with your fellow guests.” You can check out the floor plan here if you’re interested.