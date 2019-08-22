/Film’s Peter Sciretta is on the ground at this year’s D23 Expo, Disney’s company-wide fan convention that’s slated to bring us tons of news about Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more over the next three days. But before the onslaught of news begins, Peter was able to snag a few photos of The Mandalorian costumes on the convention show floor, giving us a closer look at the clothing worn by Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano‘s characters in the first live-action Star Wars TV Show. Check them out below.

The Mandalorian Costumes

That’s Gina Carano’s costume. She’s playing a bounty hunter named Cara Dune, and as you can see by that blaster on her hip and the knife in her boot, she’s not taking any chances.

There’s a shot of Pedro Pascal’s costume, which is a bit more involved. Not only does the title character have a bit more artillery to work with (around his right shin, belt, and chest strap), but that cape looks like it doubles as a scarf and should keep any bounty hunter warm on those long, cold stakeout nights.

There’s an even closer look, highlighting the dinged-up breastplate (which appears to have absorbed some blaster fire in its day), and I’m personally just now noticing the indentations and curvatures of that iconic mask. And does the stock of that gun strapped to his back remind anyone else of those Big Buck Hunter arcade games?

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian, which is creatively overseen by Jon Favreau and directed by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow, is set to debut with Disney+ on November 12, 2019.