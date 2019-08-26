It’s the end of an era. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t just wrap up the trilogy of new Star Wars films that brought the sci-fi franchise to a new generation, but it closes out the 42-year Skywalker Saga that began all the way back in 1977. The Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker D23 teaser takes note of that legacy, beginning with a sizzle reel of the most iconic moments of the series, before leading into what we’ve all been waiting for: new footage from the highly anticipated Episode 9.

And boy, is that new footage a doozy. Watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D23 teaser below.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker D23 Teaser

A fleet of Star Destroyers! C-3PO with glowing red eyes! Rey and Kylo Ren crossing lightsabers atop the wreckage of the Death Star! There’s so many new things to absorb in this short teaser that it’s almost overwhelming. But the most overwhelming reveal of them all? That final shot showing what seems to be Dark Rey, clad in a black robe and wielding a red double-bladed lightsaber that swings open. “Your journey nears its end,” the Emperor ominously narrates over this whopper of a scene.

Does this mean that Rey goes to the Dark Side? Or is this simply a tantalizing vision or dream meant to throw all Star Wars fans for a loop until the film’s release this December? It’s all too soon to tell, but you can start your crazed theorizing now.

Here is the synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Matt Smith, Dominic Monaghan, and Richard E. Grant star. Abrams wrote the screenplay with Argo and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scribe Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.