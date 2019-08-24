The Eternals will continue to expand the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it arrives in theaters in the fall of 2020. The Marvel Studios movie will dig into the history of the universe by following super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals as they try to keep Earth save from a more monstrous off-shoot known as the Deviants, both sects of powerful warriors created by the cosmic beings known as Celestials. But we learned a bit more about the project at The D23 Expo, including the confirmation of three new cast members.

Production has not yet begun on The Eternals, so there was no footage to share with the D23 crowd. However, Marvel’s Kevin Feige did invite the entire cast on stage and confirmed a handful of new cast members. Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who was reported to be joining the MCU yesterday, has joined the cast. Harington will play Dane Whitman, AKA Black Knight, a hero who inherits his evil uncle’s estate, obtains a mystical sword, and decides to use his newfound powers for good instead of evil.

Also confirmed: Gemma Chan has joined the cast, but she will not be reprising her minor Captain Marvel role. She will play Sersi, one of the Eternals, which will surely prove to be a juicier role. The final new reveal was the casting of Barry Keoghan as Druig, another member of the Eternals. Keoghan is a rising actor whose best known roles include Dunkirk and Chernobyl.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao will focus on the characters Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), and Ajak (Salma Hayek), who is a mother figure for the team. They’ve been on Earth for 35,000 years, so there are plenty of stories that can be told that will expand the scope and reach of the MCU.

Speaking with ComicBook.com briefly after the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige added:

“It will be a story that will introduce you to this incredibly eclectic group of immortals, they’re the focus of the story,” Feige admits. “It takes place in our universe — it takes place in the MCU, so you’ll hear mentions and stuff about it but yes, the Celestials go back a long way. We know a little bit about them. The Collector told us about Celestials, Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. Ego was involved with them, but we learn much more about their agenda and what they’ve been up to.”

The Eternals hits theaters on November 6, 2020.