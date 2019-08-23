Game of Thrones is over and Kit Harington is allowed to cut his hair and pursue roles that don’t involve him slaying the undead and knowing nothing. Naturally, like any handsome rising actor with a strong jawline and a smoldering stare, he’s looking to get his superhero on. A new report claims that Harington is eyeing a role in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project. But which one?

The news comes via Deadline and it begins and ends with everything in that opening paragraph. Harington is apparently joining the MCU, but beyond that, we know nothing (hardy-har-har). However, with D23 in full swing, it would not surprise us in the slightest if we learned the specifics over the coming days. After all, Disney’s big movie panel is tomorrow and they’ll surely going to have a handful of Marvel-related surprises to reveal.

While tons of Game of Thrones supporting actors and guest stars have popped up in the MCU over the years, only a few of Westeros’ major players have made the jump to Marvel. Richard Madden will soon grace the screen in The Eternals, Peter Dinklage has a small but vital role in Avengers: Infinity War, and Natalie Dormer played a tiny part in Captain America: The First Avenger. However, now that production on Game of Thrones is completely over, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of the core cast looking for a new franchise.

So, that brings us to the question of the moment: what is Harington looking to join? If we look at the schedule of Marvel’s upcoming “Phase 4,” we find a buffet of options. It can’t be Black Widow, which is deep into production right now. It can’t be The Eternals, which has already amassed its core cast. So that leaves…everything else! Personally, I think Harington would make for a fascinating Nightmare if that is indeed the villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his handsome dreaminess could be terrifying it utilized properly. Heck, he’d even be a terrific straight-man foil to the likes of Thor and company in Thor: Love and Thunder.

It’s equally likely that Harington is joining one of the MCU series coming Disney+. Maybe it’s a part in The Falcon and Winter Soldier? Someone with a bone to pick with the god of mischief in Loki? If it’s one of those shows, there’s a strong chance we’ll learn more as soon as today, when the Disney+ panel kicks off at D23.