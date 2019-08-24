This morning’s D23 Expo presentation featured lots of new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but while it doesn’t seem as if that footage is going to make its way online any time soon, here’s one new look at the movie that is online: a brand new poster, featuring a lightsaber battle between Rey and Kylo Ren. Check it out in full below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D23 Poster

All of the D23 attendees will be going home with a copy of this poster, which also features Ian McDiarmid‘s Emperor Palpatine floating over Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), watching their clash from space. Is Palpatine physically going to be back in this movie, as a still-living being? Will he be a Sith Force ghost? Or something in between? Could the movie be about his legacy and influence on Kylo, or something more literal? That laugh from the teaser trailer suggests he’ll actually be back in a corporeal form, but the Emperor does look a little Force-ghost-y on this poster, so we’ll have to wait to find out.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into theaters on December 20, 2019.