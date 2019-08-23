What If footage

At today’s D23 Expo, Kevin Feige unveiled the very first footage for What If, Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated series that explores alternate realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s what we saw in the new footage.

The new show will examine the 23 films in the MCU and feature one key difference to see how the story would have differed, with The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) observing it all. Time is not a linear path, they said on the D23 stage, and there are limitless possibilities about what can happen.

Including Peggy Carter (voice of Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain America – or Captain Carter, as they called her. She’s rocking her own shield with a Union Jack on it, and the animation, while still very early and a little rough around the edges, seems promising. Here’s a photo:

And Peggy wasn’t the only MCU player who made an appearance. A weak Steve Rogers, who clearly hadn’t gotten the super soldier treatment in this timeline, shows up in a mech suit, and Captain Carter looks his way. Sounds rad.

They also showed the same image of the cast from Comic-Con:

That’s over two dozen MCU actors coming back to lend their voices to these familiar roles, including big names like Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mark RuffaloWhat If? is coming to Disney+ in summer 2021.

