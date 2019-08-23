At today’s D23 Expo, Kevin Feige unveiled the very first footage for What If, Marvel Studios’ upcoming animated series that explores alternate realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s what we saw in the new footage.

What If Footage Description

The new show will examine the 23 films in the MCU and feature one key difference to see how the story would have differed, with The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) observing it all. Time is not a linear path, they said on the D23 stage, and there are limitless possibilities about what can happen.

Including Peggy Carter (voice of Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain America – or Captain Carter, as they called her. She’s rocking her own shield with a Union Jack on it, and the animation, while still very early and a little rough around the edges, seems promising. Here’s a photo:

Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter in the new alt Disney+ WHAT IF series gets ROARS of applause. Her glistening biceps especially. #D23 pic.twitter.com/ALxH31USN5 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 23, 2019

And Peggy wasn’t the only MCU player who made an appearance. A weak Steve Rogers, who clearly hadn’t gotten the super soldier treatment in this timeline, shows up in a mech suit, and Captain Carter looks his way. Sounds rad.

They also showed the same image of the cast from Comic-Con:

Actors reprising their roles pic.twitter.com/HOr4qZQHfc — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) July 21, 2019

That’s over two dozen MCU actors coming back to lend their voices to these familiar roles, including big names like Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mark Ruffalo. What If? is coming to Disney+ in summer 2021.