Today’s D23 Expo panel about Disney parks was loaded with tons of new information, from news about a new Avengers-themed ride to the first-ever Mary Poppins attraction. But there are plenty of smaller details that we didn’t want to fall through the cracks, so we’ve gathered them all up in a breezy round-up. Check it out below to make sure you didn’t miss anything from this morning’s info-heavy presentation.

A “revolutionary” new app called Disney Genie is debuting in late 2020, and it’s designed to give you a customized experience at the Disney parks without hours of planning. Here’s an excerpt:

Sometimes you may know exactly what you want to do, but may not know the best time or order in which to do it. You’ll be able to tell Disney Genie what you’d like to experience, and it will quickly evaluate millions of options to present you with an optimal day. And best of all, it’s flexible! If you change your mind for any reason, Disney Genie will re-optimize your day.

You can learn more about Disney Genie here.

Disney is teaming up with Cirque De Soleil for a new show that will feature animated sequences which will interact with performers live on stage at Disney Springs in Orlando. Animator Eric Goldberg worked with the team to bring this together, and the Disney characters who appear will aid in telling the story of a young girl and her father, a Disney animator. Previews begin on March 20, 2020.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s castle is transforming into the Castle of Magic Dreams, which “draws inspiration from 13 beloved Disney stories featuring princesses and heroines.”

Plus, Hong Kong Disneyland’s new Frozen-themed area will feature a one-of-a-kind coaster called Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs (above), where Olaf and Sven help pull your sled to the top of a lift above Oaken’s store before sending you off into the ride itself.

An all-new daytime Main Street U.S.A. parade was announced called Magic Happens, and will feature a new song by actor/musician Todrick Hall. You’ll be able to see characters like Moana and Miguel from Coco on floats led by Mickey Mouse and his pals – check out some additional concept art here. It debuts in spring 2020.

And finally, you can learn more about Disney’s new cruise line ships and their new island destination in the Bahamas by clicking the link in that tweet above. Bon voyage!