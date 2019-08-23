The first live-action Star Wars series is coming to Disney+ this fall, and thanks to the arrival of The D23 Expo, fans everywhere can finally see what Lucasfilm has to offer with The Mandalorian.

Created by Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man, the new Star Wars series focuses on Pedro Pascal as a Mandalorian bounty hunter whose reputation is so well known that he’s only referred to by his titular moniker. Taking us into the seedier side of the Star Wars universe, we watch as this lone gunfighter deals with the remnants of the Empire, some dangerous fellow bounty hunters, and a dangerous mission. Check out The Mandalorian trailer below for a taste of this epic new series.

The Mandalorian Trailer

“Do these people not look like they belong in the Star Wars universe?” Favreau said as cast members like Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito joined him on the D23 stage.

During the presentation, we learned that showrunner Jon Favreau pitched Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy a story that took place after the revolution, when the galaxy degraded into chaos. The Empire has been overthrown, there’s no replacement government in place yet, and chaos reigns across the galaxy. Interestingly, they pitched it as a show that people who never seen Star Wars before could watch, but also one that will reward longtime fans of the franchise.

Here are some images we snagged from the convention center floor:

Here’s the official description of The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi, and the first season of episodes will be directed by filmmakers like Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow.

The Mandalorian begins streaming on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.