Remember Fred Claus, the 2007 film in which Vince Vaughn played Santa’s brother? Well, ’tis about to be the season for Noelle, a new Christmas comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader in which the two of them play Kris Kringle’s children. Take a guess which of them is the total mess and which one totally has their shit together! Find out the answer in the first trailer, which premiered this evening during the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Noelle Trailer

Take Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause and Will Ferrell’s Elf (two modern Christmas classics), toss them into a red and green blender, add a dash of mistletoe, some painfully bad jokes, and a pinch of cringe-worthy CG, and you get Noelle. And look, I like a lot of the people involved with this movie, so this is not a personal attack on any of them by any means, but after seeing this trailer, it’s exceedingly clear why Disney chose to put this on Disney+ instead of giving it a theatrical release.

Marc Lawrence (Two Weeks Notice, Music and Lyrics) wrote and directed this film, which also stars Billy Eichner (who stole the show in Disney’s The Lion King earlier this year), Shirley MacLaine (The Apartment), and Julie Hagerty (What About Bob?).

Here’s the official description:

In the upcoming holiday comedy, Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Noelle premieres on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.