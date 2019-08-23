Update: Disney officially confirmed that Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+. See the logo for the series below.

Marvel Studios already has Captain Marvel expanding the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but soon they’ll add another young superhero to the comic book world with the same namesake as the comic book company that created them. The teenage Muslim superhero known as Ms. Marvel will be getting her own series on Disney+. Find out what we know about the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series below.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news of a Ms. Marvel Disney+ series in the works for Disney+, and it may or may not be officially announced when the streaming service’s panel takes place later this afternoon at the D23 Expo. The series will be written by Bisha K. Ali, who is currently a staff writer on Hulu’s series reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral, and the comedian will also be acting as showrunner.

Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/BlLARmsvFX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

There have been several iterations of Ms. Marvel since her debut in 1976, including Carol Danvers, the woman who would later become Captain Marvel. But it’s the most recent version following a Muslim girl named Kamala Khan that has become popular for adding some diversity to the slate of Marvel superheroes, especially since a big part of her story is living in New Jersey as a Pakistani American with a religious family and trying to navigate her way through life in the United States. The comic series has resulted in plenty of critical acclaim, including winning a Hugo Award for best graphic story in 2015.

As for Ms. Marvel’s superpowers, she’s polymorphous like Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four, and she has the ability to heal as well. That makes her rather unique among the other superheroes, who don’t have the ability to stretch or shapeshift their bodies.

As of now, it’s not clear when the show might get off the ground, but it doesn’t seem to be in the cards for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unless that changes with an announcement at D23 later today. It seems to be in the early stages since there’s no one attached to star in the series yet, so we’ll just have to be patient and see how Marvel plans to move forward with the series. Hopefully this introduction means she’ll be able to make the leap to the big screen as well.

Ms. Marvel joins Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, What If, and Hawkeye as upcoming Marvel Studios shows destined for the Disney+ streaming service, and we’re bound to find out about many more soon enough.