Grab a cup of joe and sit down with your favorite kooky uncle (or forever heartthrob, depending on your preference), to find out what The World According to Jeff Goldblum looks like. And based on the new trailer that debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo, it looks pretty magical. The National Geographic original series, which is set to premiere on Disney+, follows actor and jazz musician extraordinaire Jeff Goldblum as he pursues his various, wildly different, interests and becomes a “humble student” of the world. Watch The World According to Jeff Goldblum trailer below.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Trailer

Does Jeff Goldblum need a whole documentary series dedicated to his particular off-kilter persona? Is he qualified to talk about anything other than acting and, perhaps, jazz piano? Who cares! We’re ready to find out what The World According to Jeff Goldblum is like, because it has to be something way more fascinating, exciting, and magical than how we experience the world. The series follows Goldblum as he learns about everything from ice cream, denim, tattoos, and Korean food, and occasionally breaks into song.

“I’m not here to be didactic or professorial in any way,” Goldblum croons in his perfect honeyed voice. “I know nothing, that’s the premise. I’m a humble student and in fact, I’m kind of a late bloomer… A late Gold-bloomer.”

An endlessly fascinating person explores topics that no one would find fascinating? A whole episode dedicated to sneakers? All right, Jeff Goldblum! The World According to Jeff Goldblum seems like a perfectly weird concoction to become must-see TV. It seems like National Geographic’s producers simply took a camera and pointed it in Goldblum’s direction, as he goes into each episode with as little research as possible and only his sparkling personality and devastating good looks. And honestly, that’s all we need to tune into this 12-episode series, which premieres on Disney+ on its launch day in November 12, 2019.