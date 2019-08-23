D23 Expo 2019 gives us a sneak preview at the future of Disney theme parks including Marvel and Star Warsa, a look at the art of costume design from Walt Disney Archives, and the future of the Disney+ streaming service. Watch our D23 Expo video tour.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

The video comes from our new YouTube channel Ordinary Adventures, so please subscribe if you haven’t done so already! We have a lot of coverage of theme parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and movie events. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow our weekly adventures to theme parks, movie events, magic, tabletop, and more. Get Ordinary Adventures t-shirts & merch!

At the Disney Imagineering pavilion we get a glimpse at the future of Disney Parks, including Avengers Campus, the upcoming Marvel-themed lands worldwide including Disney California Adventure, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the upcoming fully immersive Star Wars hotel experience coming to Walt Disney World, and a look back at the past, present and future of Epcot and much more.

At the Walt Disney Archives pavilion, they are celebrating the artistry of costume design of Disney films and tv shows, good and bad. We take a tour through the costume displays and take you there without the three hour lines and crowds.

And we give you a glimpse at the Disney+ pavilion where D23 Expo attendees can sign up for a three year subscription with 33% savings. On display they have costumes and props from the Star Wars live-action tv series The Mandalorian as well as the original movie Lady and the Tramp.

Join us as we explore the D23 Expo 2019 show floor the night before it opens to the public.

We are also trying out a new camera setup in this video. We bought the Sony a6400 with a 10-18mm lens and the Zhiyun-Tech CRANE-M2 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer. Please let me know in the comments below what you think about this compared to our previous videos shot with the Canon g7x mark II. I am loving the smooth movement of the footage.

The gear used in this video:

Header image courtesy of the Disney Parks Blog.