20 Best Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

I'm not normally a big zombie fan, but "28 Years Later" had me hooked from the moment that incredible trailer dropped last year. The movie itself didn't disappoint, providing a glorious return to the franchise for director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, almost a quarter of a century since they made everyone sit up and take notice with "28 Days Later." They're not simply content to rinse-and-repeat the usual formula, either, expanding the scope of the story to envision Britain as a quarantine zone isolated from mainland Europe where survivors from the Rage virus make do and mend on their island refuge.

The unmistakable Brexit allegory hits especially hard as a British expat watching events unfold in my home country, but, politics aside, "28 Years Later" is an ambitious odyssey that veers from coming-of-age tale to survival horror to something far more meditative and poignant when we finally reach the enigmatic Bone Temple. That's all before Boyle and Garland deliver a controversy-baiting cliffhanger in the final moments — I can't wait to see how that gets resolved in the second part. Such tonal shifts are jarring and audacious, but the cause is helped by committed performances from Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a scene-stealing Ralph Fiennes, and particularly Alfie Williams in what will surely prove to be a major breakthrough role as our young protagonist. "28 Years Later" isn't a perfect film, but the flaws make it one of the year's most interesting movies, and it's a rare threequel that exceeds its predecessors in terms of imagination and substance. (Lee Adams)