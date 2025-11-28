Hamnet Makes It Official: Jessie Buckley Is Now An Oscar Frontrunner

Don't call your kestral, go hunting, or make any home-brewed potions if you haven't yet seen "Hamnet" (or read the original book), because spoilers are coming!

I'm sorry to every other actress during this awards season. Truly, I am. If they want to win an Academy Award for best leading actress in a movie, they can go ahead and pack it up because the 2026 Oscar for that particular category is going to Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet." ("Hamnet" is the latest film from Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and is based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel; O'Farrell co-wrote the script with Zhao.)

Obviously, I'm being hyperbolic. Other admittedly early front-runners in this category — like Amanda Seyfried for "The Testament of Ann Lee" or even Chase Infiniti for "One Battle After Another," who's being put forward by Warner Bros. as a lead based on her significant screen time in Paul Thomas Anderson's film — could certainly surge ahead. Plus, Focus Features could very well decide to push Buckley in the supporting actress category, even though I think that would probably be a clear instance of what's known as "category fraud" because Buckley's face begins and ends the movie.

Still, I'm being serious when I say that Buckley's performance is something special. As Agnes Hathaway, a wild young woman who ultimately marries Paul Mescal's William Shakespeare and starts a family with the man who goes on to become one of the most famous writers in the English canon, Buckley is magnetic, grounded, and absolutely astounding. At the very least, Buckley is going to be tough to beat as Oscar season really gets underway.