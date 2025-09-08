Chloé Zhao's Shattering New Film Proves Her Divisive Marvel Movie Was A Fluke [TIFF 2025]

I watched "Hamnet" at a Monday 8:50am screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, in a theater that, by the final act, was filled with viewers openly weeping. I was familiar with the general story of William Shakespeare's personal life and I read his play "Hamlet" a few years back; I had not read the novel "Hamnet" that this movie was based on, however, and was thus unprepared to suffer so much heartbreak so early in the morning.

"Hamnet" may not have been a pleasant viewing experience, but it was a powerful one. Paul Mescal (who plays the famous bard) and Jessie Buckley (who plays his tragic wife Agnes, the film's main character) both offer a gut-wrenching depiction of grief. They'll have you tearing up by Act Two, and it'll only get harder from there. There's also a particularly brutal use of Max Richter's "On the Nature of Daylight" thrown into this movie, a violin-heavy score that is basically a cheat code to getting viewers choking up and blowing their nose. This is a movie with seemingly one goal — to make you cry — and it pulls it off without seeming too sappy or manipulative.

The sheer competence in which the melodrama of "Hamnet" is depicted is a relief for fans of director Chloé Zhao, a director whose reputation took a hit in 2021 with the release of "Eternals." That Marvel Studios superhero movie was the first feature film of Zhao's that wasn't met with mass critical acclaim, which makes sense because it was the first feature film of hers that wasn't particularly good.

There were certainly parts of "Eternals" that captured a similar spark to "Nomadland" or "The Rider," but for the most part, it was too cluttered. It felt like there was a clash between the sensibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with its insistence on quippy humor and constant set-up for future movies) and the sensibilities of Zhao, who preferred to keep things serious, personal, and self-contained. But the biggest issue was that this was one of the rare Marvel films that should've been a TV show instead of the other way around; its 10 main characters deserved more than just a two-and-a-half-hour movie shared between them.