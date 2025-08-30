Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Felt The Marvel Flop Had One Major Problem

Chloé Zhao's "Eternals" is an ambitious blockbuster, but the Marvel flick isn't without its flaws. The movie attempts to be both meditative and grandiose, and the experiment doesn't always work. As of this writing, it's one of the least well-received movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Zhao is the first to admit that the film has its problems.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, the director of "The Rider" and "Nomadland" explained that the freedom afforded to her while making "Eternals" was more of a curse than a blessing, and it proved to be the biggest hurdle the film encountered. However, the experience also taught her some valuable lessons about the filmmaking process, which she carried into her latest feature, "Hamnet." As she put it:

"'Eternals' had, like, an unlimited amount of money and resources. And here [with 'Hamnet'], we have one street corner that we can afford, to [stand in for] Stratford [...] 'Eternals' didn't have a lot of limitations, and that is actually quite dangerous."

While Zhao originally approached Marvel about making "Eternals," it sounds like she wasn't 100% enamored with the overall experience by the end of it. That said, the filmmaker has also accepted the fact that "Eternals" is one of the MCU's most polarizing releases — and she understands why.