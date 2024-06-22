Dune's Failure Taught David Lynch A Lesson

David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune" represented a turning point in the director's career. Prior to 1984, Lynch caused a stir on the Midnight Movie circuit with his debut feature, the nightmarish "Eraserhead." He followed that with the Mel Brooks-produced biopic "The Elephant Man" in 1980, a film that was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It won none. Regardless, Lynch was now poised to be a Hollywood player, despite his penchant for surrealism and unusual creative process.

In the early '80s, Lynch was infamously approached to direct "Return of the Jedi," a project he didn't understand. Lynch's story of meeting George Lucas is legendary, and is widely available to watch on YouTube. Instead of "Jedi," Lynch's opted to make "Dune," a massively ambitious sci-fi film with a $42 million budget. Herbert's book is notoriously psychedelic, and Lynch wanted to retain the novel's bonkers spirit, while also adding elements of his own; in Lynch's adaptation, the young Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan) has the magical ability to turn his voice into destructive concussive blasts.

Lynch, for the first time in his career, had studio bigwigs breathing down his neck. Producer Dino De Laurentiis wanted Lynch's three-hour cut shaved down to two hours, and insisted on an opening narration, as well as a lot more voiceover to explain to audiences what the heck was going on. More and more compromises had to be made, and Lynch became increasingly disillusioned with his film and with the Hollywood process in general.

Lynch now famously said that "Dune" is his least favorite movie experience (he once said he died two times watching it), but that it also taught him an important lesson: never make any more compromises. He reiterated these views in a recent interview with NPR.