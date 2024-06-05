Legendary Director David Lynch's Top Secret New Project Is A Hypnotic Music Video

It is happening again.

On May 27, David Lynch took to Twitter (or, uh, X) to announce a new project releasing on June 5, stating "Something is coming along.... for you to see and hear" in typical Lynch fashion. Now, I know what you're thinking: speculations about upcoming Lynch projects since "Twin Peaks: The Return" have always ended in disappointment, be it the baseless rumor that a new Lynch film was headed to Cannes in 2022 or the update about Netflix's (misguided) rejection of his long-gestating animated movie "Snootworld." While the legendary director's latest project is not a new film/series or anything "Twin Peaks"-related, it is a captivating, brand-new 10-song album with his longtime collaborator, Chrysta Bell (also known as Chrystabell). Titled "Cellophane Memories," the album is set to release on August 2, 2024, courtesy of Sacred Bones Records, but the Lynch-directed music video for the single, "Sublime Eternal Love," is now available for you to watch.

You might recognize Chrystabell from "Twin Peaks: The Return." There she slips into the shoes of FBI agent Tammy Preston, who played a significant role in the investigation following the odd, mysterious return of Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) after several decades. Her musical collaborations with Lynch date as far back as 2007 and her songs were featured in the soundtrack for his intense, discombobulating "Inland Empire." Since then, the two have worked on several projects, including the EP "Somewhere in the Nowhere," while Chrystabell also provided melodies for Lynch's poetry.

Although it's heartbreaking that we won't have the pleasure to experience Lynch's cinematic brilliance anytime soon, "Sublime Eternal Love" bears the hallmarks of the director's singular artistry, which you can watch for yourself below.