Director David Lynch Co-Wrote A Bonkers Animated Film, But Netflix Turned Him Down

Once upon a time, Netflix was in the business of auteur-driven animation, allowing filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro work on his dream project "Pinocchio," giving Henry Selick his first movie in 13 years after Disney killed his previous project, letting Charlie Kaufman deliver an existential kids' animated movie in "Orion and the Dark," and rescuing "Nimona" after Disney pulled the plug. The streamer has partnered with the likes of Glen Keane, Sergio Pablos, Richard Linklater, Chris Williams, Craig McCracken, and Jorge R. Gutiérrez, but a name that won't join this list anytime soon is legendary filmmaker David Lynch.

Speaking with Deadline, Lynch offered an update on his long-gestating animated movie "Snootworld," which he's been teasing since at least 2009. Lynch co-wrote the script for his animated feature debut with Caroline Thompson ("The Nightmare Before Christmas"), with Lynch penning the second of the film's three acts.

"I like this story. It's something that children and adults can both appreciate," Lynch said. "I've never really done a straight animation but with computers today it's possible to do some spectacular things." The filmmaker hasn't directed anything since 2017's "Twin Peaks: The Return," and hasn't made a feature film since "Inland Empire" in 2006, which is yet another reason to be excited about "Snootworld." Sadly, it seems the film will not come to be, at least not on Netflix.

According to Lynch, Netflix "rejected" the project, with the director saying that "old fashioned fairytales are considered groaners." That means not only was Lynch working on an animated movie, but he was making an old-fashioned fairytale animated movie, which is already a wild sentence to read. This is reminiscent of how George Lucas' final film before retirement was an animated jukebox musical fairytale inspired by William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."