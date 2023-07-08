Netflix's Nimona Had A Long, Hard Road To The Screen

"Nimona" takes place in a stylishly frenetic 2D-3D animated medieval-futuristic setting that's like a cross between King Arthur's Camelot and Los Angeles from "Blade Runner." In point of fact, this notion of being multiple things all at once is one of the definitive motifs of ND Stevenson's cheeky, rebellious creation, and not just in terms of the story. "Nimona" began as a webcomic Stevenson developed in college before becoming a graphic novel in 2015. That same year, 20th Century Fox Animation acquired the screen rights for an animated feature film adaptation, with the intention of releasing it in 2020.

Much like its shape-shifting namesake, the "Nimona" movie was constantly changing over the course of its production. Patrick Osborne ("Feast") was originally set to direct the film for Fox's Blue Sky Studios, with Marc Haimes ("Kubo and the Two Strings") writing the script. Then, in March 2019, Disney finalized its acquisition of Fox media assets, throwing the future of not just "Nimona" but Fox's entire animation division into question. After the release date was pushed back, Osborne left the project in March 2020 and was replaced by longtime Blue Sky animator Nick Bruno and storyboard artist Troy Quane ("Enchanted," "Hotel Transylvania") — a team who was then fresh off directing the studio's "Spies in Disguise."

Of course, just as the film had gotten back on its feet, the whole world went on lockdown in response to COVID-19 that same month. As if that wasn't enough, Disney shut down Blue Sky less than a year later, at which point "Nimona" was 10 months away from being finished (which, in terms of how long it takes to make an animated film without exhausting your animators, is not very long at all). Thankfully, however, this story has a happy ending.