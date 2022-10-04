How Disney Sank The Follow-Up Project From Coraline Director Henry Selick

Being a Henry Selick fan from the time I was in second grade (and I have my battered copy of the official "The Nightmare Before Christmas" novelization to prove it), you can imagine how frustrating it was for me to watch his career go in circles for much of the past decade. No doubt, it was doubly hard for the filmmaker, who would end up having to wait 13 years to release a follow-up project to his splendid 2009 stop-motion animated movie "Coraline."

At first, the critical and financial success of his wondrous Neil Gaiman adaptation boded well for Selick. Within a year of its release, he had signed a shiny new deal to make a stop-motion film for Pixar and Disney (the studio he had worked with on "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "James and the Giant Peach"). He would go on to pitch his idea for "ShadeMaker," a dark fantasy movie about a nine-year-old New York orphan, Hap, who is bullied for his unusually long fingers. However, upon meeting a mysterious girl made out of literal shadow, Hap learns his much-mocked hands might just be the key to saving New York City.

Sadly, as you're no doubt aware, Selick never got to realize his intriguing vision, which would later be re-titled "The Shadow King." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote his long-awaited new movie, "Wendell & Wild," Selick recounted the tale of how, exactly, it all went wrong.