A New David Lynch Movie Might Be Headed To Cannes

By golly, if you can believe it, we might have a new David Lynch project coming!

The Cannes Film Festival lineup is always eclectic and unpredictable, but if there's one project that could get us interested before the official program is even announced, it's a new feature film by Lynch. According to Variety's sources, the one-of-a-kind auteur filmmaker has a movie in the running for the Cannes lineup. The outlet doesn't confirm the film's title, but it seems possible that it would be a project with the working title "Wisteria" (also called "Unrecorded Night"), which Lynch was first connected to via an IndieWire report in 2020.

In 2020, Lynch declined to confirm reports that the Netflix project "Wisteria" was a go, telling The Hollywood Reporter that "It's a rumor that even if it was true — there's nothing happening." Still, reports from Production Weekly at the time listed Lynch as a writer-director on the project, with frequent collaborator Sabrina S. Sutherland producing. Now, Variety's intel indicates that a new project not only may be in the works, but may be revealed to the public very soon when Cannes returns for its 75th year in May.