The 12 Worst Best Picture Oscar Winners Of All Time

Adapted from the eponymous Edna Ferber novel and directed by Old Hollywood journeyman Wesley Ruggles, 1931's "Cimarron" chronicles several decades in the life of the Cravats, a family of settlers who move to an Oklahoma boomtown in 1889, and the various historical trials they go through at the turn of the 20th century.

Shockingly, "Cimarron" was the only Golden Age Hollywood Western — and, indeed, the only Western until "Dances with Wolves" in 1991 — to win Best Picture. And it's hard to imagine a worse representative for the genre. Nevermind the fact that the film is dreadfully, mind-numbingly boring, simply assuming that the audience will have an inherent, reverential fascination with the history-mirroring saga of the Cravat family instead of working to actually make it interesting; the true sin of "Cimarron" that's impossible to get past is its sheer racism.

The movie is even more hostile, patronizing, insulting, and demeaning than the norm for 1930s Westerns in its depiction of Native Americans; virtually every other scene features some sort of vilification, horribly dated notion, or ridiculous stereotype. And somehow, the fact that "Cimarron" is so polite and earnest makes the racism worse. Like the shoddiest Best Picture winners, it's a damning snapshot of what was once considered prestigious and agreeable in the American cultural mainstream.