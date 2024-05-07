The 1941 Drama That Won Fox Its First Ever Best Picture Oscar

The studio once known as 20th Century Fox is a younger entity than the other major Hollywood Studios. It was founded in 1935 out of the ashes of Fox Film, compared to Warner Bros (1923), Universal Pictures (1912), Paramount Pictures (1912), Columbia Pictures (1923), and Disney (1923) — the latter being the new parent company of 20th Century Studios.

Still, Fox waited only seven years to take home the top prize at the Oscars. At the 14th Academy Awards, held in 1942, Fox's film "How Green Was My Valley" won Best Picture, presented to Fox studio chief Darryl F. Zanuck. That wasn't the only prize "Valley" won that night: it also got Best Director (John Ford), Best Supporting Actor (Donald Crisp), Best Cinematography, Black-and-White (Arthur Miller), and finally Best Art Direction — Interior Decoration, Black-and-White (Richard Day, Nathan H. Juran, and Thomas Little).

One of the films that "Valley" beat that night was "Citizen Kane" (which got only Best Original Screenplay for director Orson Welles and his co-writer Herman J. "Mank" Mankiewicz). Proving that history decides its own winners, "Citizen Kane" is now shorthand for "Best Movie Ever" while "Valley" is the also-ran despite being the actual winner; the general understanding is that its winning over "Kane" was unearned.

"Valley" is not as well-remembered as some of Ford's pictures like "Stagecoach," "The Searchers," or "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," either. So why did it go home well-heeled on the night of February 26, 1942, and then fall in grace while a film it defeated rose?