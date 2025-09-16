15 Actors Who Didn't Deserve Their Oscars

Academy Awards for acting have been presented a total of 372 times across the Oscars' 97-year history, and suffice to say that not all of those times have been necessarily well-deserved.

A lot more goes into an acting Oscar win beyond mere performance quality: There's the matter of campaign narratives and strategies, overall popularity of the movies themselves, actors' reputations within the industry, and the sheer showiness of roles. Some of the least-deserving winners can be explained away through one or more of these factors. Some, on the other hand, are difficult to explain at all.

Here, we've compiled a list of the 15 least-deserving Oscar wins in the Best Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor fields. Every one of these people is a great actor at minimum, mind you — they just shouldn't have won that year.