Subject Of The Blind Side Alleges Film Is Based On Lie, And Made Everyone Rich Except Him

Hollywood loves feel-good, based-on-real-life sports dramas, and isn't shy about drastically altering the facts to mine these tales for maximum stand-up-and-cheer potential. The scrappy high-school basketball underdogs in "Hoosiers" were, despite the school's small enrollment, actually a top team in the state during that supposed Cinderella season (which is why the filmmakers opted to set the film in a fictional town). "Remember the Titans" is riddled with inaccuracies, one of the most egregious being that T.C. Williams High School's climactic game against George C. Marshall High occurred in the middle of the season. And while the title character of "Rudy" did fulfill his dream of suiting up for his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish, retired NFL quarterback Joe Montana, who was on the team at the time, says the dramatic uniform-dumping scene is a pure fabrication (also, while Rudy was carried off the field at the end of the game, this was evidently a sarcastic gesture).

In most cases, no one gets hurt by a filmmaker taking a liberty or ten to tell a more stirring story. 2006's "The Blind Side," however, may be a truly disturbing exception.

According to ESPN, Michael Oher, the offensive lineman who was portrayed as having been plucked out of poverty and transformed into a top football prospect by Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy, has filed a 14-page petition in a Tennessee court alleging that Tuohys mislead him into signing a document that made the couple his conservators. Furthermore, he claims they've profited handsomely from the 2009 blockbuster while he hasn't seen a cent.

There have been chips forming in this feel-good story's façade for years, but, if what Oher alleges is true, "The Blind Side," which starred Sandra Bullock as Leigh Ann (a performance that won her a Best Actress Oscar), was a deeply dishonest hagiography designed to line the pockets of the Tuohy's at his emotional expense. Let's take a closer look at the charges.