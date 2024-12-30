Did Rami Malek Sing As Freddie Mercury In Bohemian Rhapsody?

To get it out of the way up top, no, none of the real singing done by Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody" is done by Rami Malek. That said, when a first look at the film was released in September 2017, the actor explained that he was, indeed, working on his singing voice as part of the preparation.

"We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible. I'm in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I'm not working on my acting."

So, who did the singing if not Malek? Marc Martel, a musician who actually sang in a Queen cover band, is the voice behind Freddie Mercury in the film. Oddly enough, Martel got his start making Christian music and posting videos to YouTube. One of his bandmates remarked, at one point, that his style is very much like Mercury. Then it all clicked into place.

The producers of the film ended up seeking him out. Martel is the key part of that amalgamation, as Malek called it, providing the singing voice of the late icon. Recordings of Martel singing the songs were mixed in with Queen's original recordings to make up what audiences hear in the film. "I never thought it would amount to anything more than a fun karaoke trick," Martel said in a 2019 interview with the New York Times. The singer further explained some of the differences between his vocal style and Mercury's.

"I'm not British, so I don't usually sing with an accent. I don't have extra teeth like he did, so my Ss come out normally — his were very piercing. But even if I don't try to sing like Freddie Mercury, people still hear him in my voice, no matter what I do. I have this weird unique thing where I can sound like him, so why wouldn't I?"

Martel was officially given an "additional vocals" credit in the final film. Understandably, in the lead-up to the film's release and as Oscar buzz built, the producers and Fox, the studio that backed the film, didn't want to take any heat off of Malek, who was the front-runner to win Best Actor.