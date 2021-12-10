Queen's Roger Taylor Thinks Sacha Baron Cohen's Freddie Mercury Would've Been 'Utter S***'

While many Queen and Cohen fans, including Fincher, have spoken wistfully about the movie that could have been, Taylor is definitely doing the opposite. He seems beyond confident in his belief that Cohen wasn't right for the role, saying:

"I think he would have been utter s***. Sacha is pushy, if nothing else ... He's also six inches too tall. But I watched his last five films and came to the conclusion he's not a very good actor. I might be wrong there. I thought he was an utterly brilliant subversive comedian, that's what he's great at.

This might be the first time Taylor has so bluntly stated his feelings about Cohen playing Mercury, but it's not especially surprising. Frears mentioned that Taylor and fellow band member Brian May felt a little apprehensive about Cohen's vision for the role in a 2018 interview with Vulture. If this is how Taylor felt at the time, and clearly still does feel all these years later, it's easy to see why things didn't work out.

Speaking of things not working out, Taylor didn't leave anything to the imagination when it comes to who he preferred to play Mercury. After giving his full appraisal of Cohen as an actor and a comic, he went on to praise Malek's performance saying, "Anyway, I think Rami did a brilliant job in an almost impossible role."

And clearly someone agrees with him, considering "Bohemian Rhapsody" took home four Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Malek, in 2019.