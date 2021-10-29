Oscar Isaac Passed On Playing Freddie Mercury In Bohemian Rhapsody

One could argue that Queen and their back catalog of hits functioned as their own franchise with name recognition and a built-in fan following, but this misses the larger point that "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the highest-grossing movie without superheroes or dinosaurs of 2018. It's also a frequent cinephile punchline — one of those Oscar-winning flicks like "Crash" or "Green Book" (which beat it out for Best Picture), where it's fashionable on Film Twitter to rag on it for being unworthy of the awards love it received.

The movie was marred by its association with Bryan Singer, who retained sole directorial credit even after he went into #MeToo exile and Dexter Fletcher came in to salvage it. It wouldn't be Fletcher's last musical biopic, since he also directed the Elton John fantasy trip, "Rocketman," the very next year.

When I saw "Bohemian Rhapsody" in the theater back in 2018, I remember thinking that it wasn't as bad as people made it out to be. My view of it soured somewhat when I started reading up on the real-life history behind it and realized that said history painted a darker portrait, with the movie omitting troublesome details like the fact that Freddie Mercury continued having unprotected sex with people after his HIV diagnosis.

It suddenly made more sense why Sacha Baron Cohen (who was originally slated to play Mercury) might have left the project. Cohen reportedly wanted to explore some of the darker aspects of Mercury's story in "a gritty R-rated tell-all."

I could maybe see Isaac playing Mercury in a film like that, but what we got instead was the varnished version that upheld the Queen brand at the expense of disclosing Mercury's full history. Whatever else it was, "Bohemian Rhapsody" and its rousing Live-Aid finish aimed to be a crowd-pleaser that was a celebration of Mercury's life and music, as opposed to an interrogation of an artist's failings.