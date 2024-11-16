Robert Downey Jr. Has Some Choice Words For His Biggest Box Office Flop

Stephen Gaghan's 2020 film "Dolittle," based on Hugh Lofting's "Doctor Dolittle" novels published in the 1920s and 1930s, was notable in that it was Robert Downey Jr.'s first major acting job in five years that wasn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey's five previous credits were for Avengers movies, wherein he played the inimitable Iron Man. The MCU, as well as Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" movies, made Downey a wealthy worldwide superstar and a widely recognized household name. His 2010s fame, however, didn't seem to lead to other notable acting gigs. In 2009, Downey appeared in "The Soloist," and 2010 saw the release of the road comedy "Due Date," but neither of those were huge smashes. Downey starred in and produced "The Judge" in 2014, but that film attracted more attention for his co-star Robert Duvall than for his own performance.

In 2020, when "Dolittle" was released, it seemed to many that Downey was adrift. "Dolittle," a film about an eccentric Welsh doctor who can communicate with animals, was a massive bomb when it came out, and it was critically panned. Although it made $251 million worldwide, "Dolittle" cost nearly $200 million to make, which makes it an official bomb. It also only has a 15% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 241 reviews. Practically no one liked the movie.

Also, Downey's performance was ... off. He affected a deep, growly, Welsh accent, and it was nearly impossible to understand him. He turned Dr. Dolittle from a bright-eyed eccentric into a glowering weirdo. Not a good note for a children's movie.

In 2023, before Downey received an Oscar for his performance in "Oppenheimer," he talked to New York Times Magazine about his post-Marvel malaise, and he admitted that "Dolittle" was a misstep.