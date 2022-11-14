Sr. Trailer: A Portrait Of Robert Downey Sr., Made By Robert Downey Jr.

Whether or not you're a fan of Downey Jr., I think it's safe to say that "Sr." looks like a pretty lovely film. Pull quotes in the trailer praise the movie's honesty and emotion, but even without the blurbs, it's pretty clear this doc will tug at some heartstrings. In the promo, the Downeys touch on Downey Jr.'s previous substance abuse and legal troubles, discuss Downey Sr.'s feelings of fear surrounding the end of his life, and spend time with Downey Jr.'s son.

Lest it all sound too sentimental, there's some funny stuff, too. I laughed out loud when an interviewer asked Downey Sr., seated in an empty movie theater, "Do people try to ascribe meaning to your movies?" and the filmmaker answered, "Oh my God, I hope not." The trailer also ends on a wry note, as the film's subject says they "can do better" than the title "Sr." Alas, that's what the film ended up with.

This will mark Downey Jr.'s first on-screen appearance since 2020's "Dolittle," though he and his wife and producing partner Susan Downey have also recently served as executive producers on Netflix's "Sweet Tooth" and HBO's "Perry Mason." This spring, it was also announced that they'll be producing two Sherlock Holmes-related TV shows for HBO Max.

"Sr." will be available to stream on Netflix on December 2, 2022.