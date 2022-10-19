Classic Hollywood Star Anna May Wong Will Make History As The First Asian American Woman On US Currency

As part of the American Women Quarters Program from the United States Mint, classic Hollywood star Anna May Wong is making history as the first Asian American woman ever featured on U.S. currency. The program launched earlier this year and will continue through 2025, releasing up to five new designs on the back of quarters. Wong joins Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, and Nina Otero-Warren as part of the first wave of releases. Production on the Anna May Wong quarters began on October 18, 2022, and will feature an image of Wong resting her face in her hands surrounded by the bulbs of a marquee sign. Wong is considered by many to be the first Chinese American movie star, starting her career in entertainment when she was only 14 years old as an extra in the film "The Red Lantern."

Born Wong Liu Tsong, her family gave her the English name "Anna May." Wong's work spanned silent film, sound film, television, stage, and radio for over four decades, and she appeared in over 60 films. In addition to her groundbreaking work in movies, Wong also became the first Asian American lead actor in a U.S. television show for her role in "The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong." Wong came to prominence during a painfully bigoted time in Hollywood's history, later working in England, Germany, and France in addition to the States. She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 before passing away in 1961. More than 300 million quarters featuring her likeness are anticipated to be in circulation.