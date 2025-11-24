Wake Up Dead Man Review: Rian Johnson's Third Knives Out Movie Is Sharp, Smart, And All Too Relevant

Rian Johnson's wonderful Benoit Blanc series has never shied away from satirizing our current hellscape. Indeed, characters who reflect our modern topsy-turvy times have been essential to each film. The original, the delightful "Knives Out," focused on an obscenely wealthy, extremely entitled family and the good-hearted immigrant woman at the center of their manipulative drama. The follow-up, "Glass Onion" (a film I liked just as much as the first, if not more) took aim at billionaire tech bros who are prone to grabbing hold of other people's brilliant ideas and claiming them as their own (the COVID-19 pandemic was also directly referenced in the film). Now we have "Wake Up Dead Man," the third film in the trilogy and the most overtly political entry yet. Johnson's approach here is bound to push plenty of buttons, and some will enjoy the satire while others will likely be yelling for his head online.

Donald Trump and his MAGA movement are never directly mentioned (or even referenced) in "Wake Up Dead Man," but it becomes pretty clear early on that Johnson wants to focus on politically divisive figures who use fear and anger to rile up their followers. Johnson wisely avoids dipping into a "Saturday Night Live"-style parody of Trump, and instead uses the institution of organized religion as a starting point. But Johnson's film is not anti-religious. Indeed, there's a surprisingly spiritual element to the film. The writer-director is not taking issue with religion and belief; he's taking issue with those who exploit it for their own nefarious gains.

This is somewhat heavy material, and "Wake Up Dead Man" feels like the most "serious" entry in the trilogy as a result. Sure, there's still comedy here, but while "Glass Onion" felt like it dipped into full-blown farcical territory, "Wake Up Dead Man" dials things back considerably. It's also the film in the series that seems the least interested in its ensemble cast of suspects, which might throw some people off — as it did me. While Daniel Craig's heavily accented Benoit Blanc is the lynchpin holding these movies together, he's never really a main character but rather someone who infiltrates a larger group of people to get to the bottom of a mystery.