Could Knives Out 4 Happen? Here's What Director Rian Johnson Has To Say

Could Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc be nearing the end of his cinematic run? Or is he just getting started? Director Rian Johnson has collaborated three times with Craig on their "Knives Out" mysteries, beginning in 2019. While the first movie was a big hit in theaters, the second two went directly to Netflix, with "Wake Up Dead Man" arriving on the streaming service in December. But is "Knives Out 4" in the cards? It certainly sounds like it.

Johnson recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of a fourth Benoit Blanc mystery. The director behind "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Looper" made it clear that he's not remotely tired of playing in this particular sandbox, and it sounds like Craig is on board to keep the party going as well. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Creatively, I feel energized after making this one. Daniel and I are already starting to formulate ... what could the next one be if we do another one?"

"I don't know why I would stop doing it if we could keep making them," Johnson added.

Netflix paid an outlandish $469 million for the two "Knives Out" sequels, which also included 2022's "Glass Onion." But that deal didn't extend beyond two films, and Johnson controls the franchise, as he wrote and directed the original movie. That's why he was able to make such a big deal for the sequels, which is said to have netted him, Craig, and producer Ram Bergman around $100 million each.

In short, it's a good business to be in, and, undoubtedly, it would be easy to find someone to pony up the money for "Knives Out 4." The bigger question is who would be the one to finance the next installment (if not Netflix).