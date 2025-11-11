Netflix Might Finally Be Forced To Put Its Movies In Theaters — Here's Why

Netflix is one of the world's biggest distributors of movies these days. While we may not generally think of it that way, it's no less true. The king of all streaming services has more than 300 million global subscribers releasing dozens of original movies annually. Netflix even generates more revenue now than the entire global box office, with virtually all of that revenue coming from subscriptions rather than ticket sales. But is that paradigm going to change? Is Netflix finally going to have to get into the business of movie theaters in a more meaningful way? It appears so.

A recent report from The Wrap dove into the conundrum Netflix is currently facing. CEO Ted Sarandos has remained adamant that Netflix isn't interested in participating in the box office, only using theaters very selectively — largely to qualify for awards season. Though it did recently top the box office with "KPop Demon Hunters" months after it first arrived on the streamer, now standing alone as the most-viewed movie in the company's history. That, among other things, is leading to a situation where Sarandos and Co. may have to reconsider their position on theatrical releases.

The report also notes that a sci-fi movie called "The Flood," which was to be directed by Zach Cregger ("Weapons," "Barbarian"), fell apart because Sarandos nixed the theatrical release Cregger wanted. Netflix wouldn't give in, so it didn't happen. This all goes back to something Sarandos said earlier this year at the Time 100 Summit. The executive, at the time, made his stance clear: