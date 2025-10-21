The Stranger Things Series Finale Will Do What No Netflix Show Has Done Before

Netflix has a complicated relationship with movie theaters. The king of all streaming services generally only screens its films in theaters when it's advantageous, like to qualify for awards. When it comes to its TV shows? It's essentially film festival premieres, and that's it. But that's about to change, it seems, as "Stranger Things" season 5, which will bring the long-running, beloved sci-fi/horror series to a close, is getting the big screen treatment.

According to Puck, the "Stranger Things" series finale will indeed play in theaters. This runs counter to previous reports indicating that Netflix had rejected a theatrical release for the show's final season. However, the report notes that when series creators Ross and Matt Duffer spoke on the topic, that interview was conducted weeks ago. Much has changed since then, and while we should note that Netflix hasn't directly confirmed the news, all the pieces seem to be sliding into place.

We recently reported that Netflix and AMC Theatres reached a deal to screen "KPop Demon Hunters" over Halloween. AMC, the world's largest theater chain, previously declined to show Netflix movies due to disagreements over terms. But the two parties are now working together, and, as the report notes, the "Stranger Things" finale will indeed play at AMC locations on New Year's Eve, the same day it hits Netflix. The report also notes that the deals aren't signed, but that it's happening. It's just a matter of getting ink on paper.

This will be historic, marking the first time that a major Netflix TV series has gotten a meaningful theatrical release. It makes sense to start with "Stranger Things," itself easily one of the streamer's most popular shows. More importantly, it has a devoted fanbase that should be willing to leave the house for such an event.