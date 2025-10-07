Stranger Things Season 5's Rumored Budget Is One Of The Highest Ever For A TV Series

It's been more than three years since "Stranger Things" season 4 hit Netflix and more than six years since season 3 arrived. The highly anticipated "Stranger Things" season 5 will be released in three parts later this year, with the first four episodes arriving November 26, the next three on December 25, and the final episode on December 31. With nine episodes in season 4, that will ultimately come out to just 17 episodes across six and a half years, which is fewer than three episodes per year on average.

It's the sort of mind-boggling timetable, coupled with the rare cultural zeitgeist around the show, that builds impossible expectations. So, it's perhaps no surprise that a new report from Kim Masters of Puck claims the final season's budget is somewhere between $50-60 million per episode.

Even at the height of the streaming wars, when various companies were all throwing money at creatives to build out their exclusive libraries as quickly and loudly as possible, that number would turn heads. If true, it would put "Stranger Things" season 5 at the top of the mountain for the most expensive TV seasons ever, right alongside "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and its reported $58 million per episode price tag for its first season.

Mind you, "Stranger Things" season 4 is already up there with a reported budget of $30 million per episode. However, assuming they're accurate, the numbers reported by Puck would blow that figure out of the water for the grand finale.