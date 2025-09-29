Stranger Things' Season 5 Split Release Has One Major Difference From Season 4

"Stranger Things" showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer surprised (and annoyed) the series' fans earlier this year by announcing that the long-awaited season 5, which will also be the show's final season ever, will be split into three parts. The first section of the season will be released November 26, 2025, the second a month later on December 25, and the third a week after that on December 31. On the one hand, this is a good way to get viewers talking about the series all throughout this year's holiday season. But at the same time, it's annoying, especially since the first three seasons of "Stranger Things" were designed to be watched all in one go (per the standard Netflix binge model).

As for the quality of the season itself, there's an upside to this approach: This time, the show's writers have written the story with these gaps in mind. The first batch of season 5 will end with episode 4, the second batch with episode 7, and episode 8 will serve as the series' finale. "Episode 4 and episode 8 are like movies," Matt Duffer explained at Variety's Entertainment and Technology Summit. "Every runtime I've seen posted online is inaccurate," he added.

The intention behind this approach will hopefully make for a smoother viewing experience than what happened with season 4. There, the month-long gap between the first seven episodes and the final two was something forced on the show by production delays due to the Covid pandemic. As a result, the seventh episode of the season felt more like just another episode than a quasi-finale. The break didn't exactly hurt the series (those final two episodes still drew massive ratings), but it was definitely a little awkward.