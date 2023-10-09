Hidden Ending Explained: The Darker Side Of Human Nature

The compelling twist of "Hidden" subverts the zombie genre's expectations of villains and heroes. By revealing that the family we've been rooting for are actually the ones the Breathers are afraid of, the Duffer Brothers suggest that good and evil are relative concepts. Audiences often overlook the fact that zombies were once human beings and they've suffered a profound loss; not only of their family and friends, but also themselves. By viewing both sides, we are able to understand how a viral outbreak affects everyone, not just those who are trying not to become sick.

Through the Breathers and the family's battle for survival, "Hidden" showcases how self-preservation can bring out the darker side of human nature. The themes of fear, distrust, and anger towards others during a pandemic feel especially resonant in the wake of COVID-19. The pandemic exposed widespread selfishness, particularly in the U.S., where individuals prioritized their own interests and cared little about others' livelihoods.

The Breathers aim to protect themselves by destroying Kingsville, but this raises the moral question of whether we destroy a few individuals to preserve the whole. Is the sacrifice of countless families necessary for the greater good — protecting the virus from spreading across the U.S. — or could the infected have learned, like Zoe's family, to temper the virus with a little self-control? The moral ambiguity of the ending to "Hidden" suggests that these ideas are complex and there is no single correct answer. "Hidden" rejects cookie-cutter ideas of right and wrong, even in life-and-death emergencies.

By portraying characters who are ethically gray, the Duffer Brothers challenge the horror framework of light versus darkness. Both the Breathers and Zoe's family are fighting to stay alive, and having empathy for one another could help them navigate the viral crisis in a better way.