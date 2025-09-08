Wake Up Dead Man Trailer: Benoit Blanc Confronts A Classic Locked-Room Murder Mystery

Benoit Blanc is easily one of Daniel Craig's best characters, but fans of the skillful sleuth have gone hungry as of late. Blanc hasn't solved an on-screen mystery since Rian Johnson outdid himself with 2022's hilarious "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the second installment in what viewers no doubt hope will be a long-running franchise. Now, fortunately, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" is almost here.

The first look/announcement teaser for "Wake Up Dead Man" (which released back in May) previously indicated that the movie might be somewhat darker than its predecessors, thanks to its ominously gothic upstate New York setting and general church-themed spookiness. Don't let the looks deceive you, though. Speaking in an interview with Netflix's Tudum website, Johnson confirmed that the spirit of the property is still very much present here. "It's more similar to the first 'Knives Out' in that it gets back to the real origins of the genre, which predate Agatha Christie, going back to Edgar Allan Poe," the filmmaker explained. "It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, so it's funny and fun, but it's set in an old stone church, there are lots of graveyards."

"Wake Up Dead Man" will finally make its way into select theaters in November before streaming on Netflix in December. Before that, however, you can get a sneak peek at the film by checking out the newly-unveiled trailer (see above).