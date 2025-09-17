One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson's Fiercely Political Action-Comedy-Thriller Is The Best Movie Of 2025

Fiercely political, darkly funny, and brimming with exciting car chases and deafening shootouts, "One Battle After Another" is unlike anything Paul Thomas Anderson has made before. Hell, it's unlike anything any big studio has made in a long, long time. The fact that it exists in its current form — as a big budget event movie, with a big movie star in the lead — is kind of a modern movie miracle. Shot in VistaVision by Anderson and Michael Bauman, "One Battle After Another" conjures up imagery that is hauntingly modern — kids in cages playing with tin foil blankets, the border wall lit at night like some sort of alien monolith, cops in military-style riot gear beating back protestors in the streets — in stark, stunning fashion.

Anderson isn't pulling any punches here, nor is he preaching. He's instead crafting the type of movie that might've existed more comfortably back in the late 1960s or early 1970s, when studios took a chance on letting filmmakers run wild with personal expression before the blockbuster took over and box office returns became the bottom line. Will this type of movie play with a modern audience grown so accustomed to spoon-fed homogenized slop? I don't know, and that's really not my concern. All I know is that "One Battle After Another" is the best movie of the year.

Very loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel "Vineland" (in press notes, Anderson says he "stole the parts [of the book] that really resonated" with him, with Pynchon's blessing), "One Battle" is about revolutionaries who have watched time slip through their fingers like so much water. The promise of the future has only been stomped further into the dirt. "Everybody knows the war is over, everybody knows the good guys lost," to quote a Leonard Cohen song. One of those revolutionaries finds himself stoned out of his mind and watching movies about more successful revolutionaries from the '60s. What would happen if something suddenly shook him out of his stupor?