One Key Thing Separates The Long Walk From The Hunger Games

America has an odd relationship with love, often exclusively reserving the word for romantic relationships and nothing else. The relationships between the boys on "The Long Walk" are the emotional core of the story, revealing the well of human connection always available in the face of fascism. With each step they take forward toward certain death under an oppressive regime, their quickly forged bonds — friendships, shared memories, and moments of compassion — exist in stark levity to the dehumanizing system that forced them into the situation in the first place. As I described the relationship between Ray and Pete in my review, "Their love, whether platonic, romantic, or something impossible to understand unless under the circumstances of The Walk, is the lifeblood of the entire film. Each conversation between the pair is transfixing, with a quiet desperation in every glance, every step in tandem."

It could be argued that this is the same draw of "The Hunger Games," as observers quickly become attached to Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), but Ray and Pete are different. Pete has only known Ray for a short while before he famously tells him, "Just go on dancing with me like this forever, Garraty, and I'll never tire. We'll scrape our shoes on the stars and hang upside down from the moon." Their intimate bond is immediate because they both know they'll only have each other for a few days, and there's no time to waste getting hung up on distractions that don't matter. All that matters are the moments they have left, and how they choose to spend them together.

And the same could be said for every relationship shared by all of the walkers, all engaging in acts of quiet resistance each time they help another walk just a little bit further. As a rated-R drama, "The Long Walk" does not hold back on the graphic depiction of their deaths, validating the real tragedies that so many have become desensitized to, as videos of in-progress genocide are always just a timeline scroll away. When there's no finish line to cross, watching total strangers help each other, even if they know only one of them will make it out alive, becomes a powerful symbol of defiance.

It's not strength, obedience, or "winning" that carries us forward, because life is a battle that cannot be "won." Our ability to feel, connect, and stand together against cruelty is what really matters, even if it's only for a short amount of time.

"The Long Walk" is now playing in theaters everywhere.