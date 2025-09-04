Twinless Review: Dylan O'Brien Is Excellent In A Dark Comedy That Goes To Unexpected Places

"Twinless" could've gone in two possible directions. There's a real chance that James Sweeney's film could've become a kind of light-hearted farcical comedy of errors where one mistake leads to another and the problems keep piling up. Or perhaps it could've been something more dark and twisted, akin to this year's weirdo Tim Robinson flick "Friendship." Instead, Sweeney, who wrote, directed, and co-stars in the film, attempts to walk a tightrope in between and have it both ways. It's not always successful, and there are times where the film doesn't seem to realize one of its characters is as, uh, let's say, troubled as he clearly is. And yet, "Twinless" is also a funny, melancholy character study boasting a great performance from Dylan O'Brien, delivering what's probably the best work of his career so far.

O'Brien is Roman, who is suddenly dealing with the death of his identical twin, Rocky (O'Brien also gets to play Rocky in a brief, sexually-charged flashback, and the way he makes Rocky feel like a completely different person only solidifies how good he is here). The funeral for Rocky that opens the film is as awkward as you might imagine, with Rocky's friends commenting that just looking at Roman, who shares his dead brother's face, is surreal.

Roman is a rough-around-the-edges kind of guy; you wouldn't call him dumb, exactly, but you wouldn't call him sharp, either. Adrift in his grief and not the best at communicating his feelings, Roman begins attending a support group for other people who have also lost a twin to death. It's here Roman meets Dennis (Sweeney), and the two men form a surprising friendship. Dennis is gay, like Rocky was, and Roman sees a kind of connection there. But there's more to the friendship than that, and soon Roman is calling Dennis up to go food shopping just so he doesn't have to go alone.