Friendship Review: An Absolute Must-See For Fans Of I Think You Should Leave [SXSW]

If I had to compare "Friendship" to any sketch from Tim Robinson's "I Think You Should Leave," it'd be the one from the season 2 premiere with the haunted house. The tour guide jokingly tells the guests they're allowed to say "whatever the hell" they want, only for Robinson's character to take this as an opportunity to ask about "jizz" and "horse co*ks." We later find out the poor guy just wants to make friends, and he's grasping at whatever strategy he can think of to make a human connection.

It's tragic stuff, especially since it doesn't seem like he'd be able to hold onto a friend if he found one. If he did manage to trick someone into befriending him, it'd only be a matter of time before he did something wrong, be it by badly misreading a situation or by letting one of his many insecurities get the best of him. That's pretty much what happens in "Friendship." Poor Craig (Tim Robinson) almost gets to be friends with the charming weatherman Austin (Paul Rudd), but the socially awkward Craig can't help but make things difficult.

The result is a 100-minute spiral into insanity, not unlike Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 psychological thriller "Vertigo." It's funny, sad, surreal, kind of depressing, and also terrifying. Like with "ITYSL," there's a strong chance the film won't click for a lot of viewers — there are moments here so socially uncomfortable I had no choice but to look away — but if you're an "ITYSL" fan who loved sketches such as "Brian's Hat" or "Volcano," or "The Babysitter Excuse," you're gonna have a good time.