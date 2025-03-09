We've Already Seen The Worst Sci-Fi Movie Of 2025 [SXSW]

We're only three months into 2025, but somehow it doesn't feel too early to pick the worst sci-fi flick of the year. "The Astronaut," which premiered at the SXSW festival on Friday, was a disappointing, baffling slog. Kate Mara, Laurence Fishburne, and Gabriel Luna are all great actors, but they can't save a script that refuses to go anywhere interesting or say anything meaningful.

The movie is about an astronaut named Sam Walker (Kate Mara), who has returned all bruised up from her first ever trip to space. NASA thinks something broke into her space shuttle as it descended back to Earth, so they keep her in an isolated house in Virginia while they figure it out. What follows is a dragged-out haunted house movie, where spooky stuff keeps gradually escalating around Walker. If you hate jump scares, tough luck: that's all the second act of this film has to offer.

Like all the worst protagonists in a haunted house narrative, Walker takes forever to figure out a situation that the audience figured out in the first few minutes. Yes, there's an in-movie explanation for why she's so reluctant to take the threat seriously or do 90% of the common-sense things a real person would do in this situation, but that doesn't make her inaction any less frustrating to watch.

In the Q&A segment afterward, Gabriel Luna (who plays Sam's separated husband Mark) summed up Sam's character by saying, "In any other kind of horror picture, you're like, 'This person is an idiot. Why are they doing this?' But she's Captain Sam Walker and you can believe that she would investigate to the fullest extent." Love you Gabriel, but I have no idea what you were talking about here. I was 100% thinking, "Why is she doing this?" for 80% of the runtime.